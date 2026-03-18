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Over 30,000 subscribers in Volyn left without electricity due to 'Shahed' attack - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

An enemy drone damaged a critical infrastructure facility in one of the region's districts. Services are eliminating the consequences of the hit and restoring electricity supply.

Over 30,000 subscribers in Volyn left without electricity due to 'Shahed' attack - Regional Military Administration

In Volyn, after an enemy "Shahed" attack in one of the districts, more than 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity; services are already working to eliminate the consequences. This was reported by the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, Roman Romaniuk, as reported by UNN.

Volyn was again attacked by a Shahed-type UAV. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. As a result, there is a power outage in one of the region's districts. As of now, more than 30,000 subscribers are without electricity.

- Romaniuk reported.

According to him, all relevant services are working on site to eliminate the consequences.

Recall

In Volyn, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility near Novovolynsk, and power was lost in part of the community.

Antonina Tumanova

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