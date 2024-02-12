Over 100 units of military equipment and occupants' dugouts eliminated over a week - Klymenko

Over the past week, National Guard soldiers have destroyed more than a hundred pieces of equipment worth tens of millions of dollars, including the TOS-1 "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher system, which Russians consider their most terrible weapon, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to a post by Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, tens of millions of dollars worth of equipment was seized over the past week, namely:

8 tanks;

5 armored personnel carriers;

10 armored combat vehicles;

31 enemy vehicles;

5 ammunition depots;

51 enemy dugouts with occupants inside.

Also, the destruction of the TOS-1 "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher system, which is considered a more terrible weapon in the Russian armed forces, is emphasized separately.

In addition, mobile firing groups of the National Guard have shot down 5 Shahed UAVs over Odesa and Kharkiv in the past few days.

