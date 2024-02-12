Over 100 units of military equipment and occupants' dugouts eliminated over a week - Klymenko

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 76041 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118782 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123423 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165301 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268182 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166875 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101103 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69423 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42302 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38424 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51751 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234967 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118782 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100613 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101040 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117532 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118154 views
Over 100 units of military equipment and occupants' dugouts eliminated over a week - Klymenko

Over 100 units of military equipment and occupants' dugouts eliminated over a week - Klymenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23242 views

Over the past week, the National Guard destroyed over 100 pieces of Russian military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, and ammunition depots, liquidating assets worth tens of millions of dollars.

Over the past week, National Guard soldiers have destroyed more than a hundred pieces of equipment worth tens of millions of dollars, including the TOS-1 "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher system, which Russians consider their most terrible weapon, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to a post by Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, tens of millions of dollars worth of equipment was seized over the past week, namely:

8 tanks;

5 armored personnel carriers;

10 armored combat vehicles;

31 enemy vehicles;

5 ammunition depots;

51 enemy dugouts with occupants inside.

Also, the destruction of the TOS-1 "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher system, which is considered a more terrible weapon in the Russian armed forces, is emphasized separately.

In addition, mobile firing groups of the National Guard have shot down 5 Shahed UAVs over Odesa and Kharkiv in the past few days.

Recall

A former law enforcement officer from Kharkiv region was accused of treason for siding with Russian troops during the occupation and working at their checkpoints, and then fleeing to Russia with his brother. In addition, the brothers are suspected of directing an enemy missile at a cafe in the village of Groza.

Russian soldiers detained and tortured civilians in the freezer of the airport canteen in Gostomel.

Zelensky holds the first meeting of the newly reconstituted Council: Syrsky and Bargylevych report2/12/24, 5:55 PM • 21609 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
khostelGostomel
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

