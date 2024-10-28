Orban unexpectedly shows up at hotel where Georgian opposition leaders meet with Western diplomats
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly arrives at the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel, where the opposition was meeting with Western diplomats. His official visit to Georgia comes after disputed parliamentary elections criticized by the EU.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is on a visit to Georgia, unexpectedly arrived at the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. According to Novosti Georgia, the hotel is hosting a meeting of opposition leaders with Western diplomats, UNN reports.
It is not yet known why Orban came to the Tbilisi Marriott, Mtavari said.
Orban's official meeting at the government administration is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29.
His visit to Tbilisi was announced immediately after the election. Politico notes that the initiative came from the Georgian side - the Georgian Dream calls him its main ally in Europe and a "militant Christian.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.