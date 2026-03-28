Orbán booed at rally - he reacted with criticism of Ukraine

$43.8850.61
ukenru
12:29 PM • 2548 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
11:56 AM • 6884 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
08:59 AM • 11568 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
08:29 AM • 16645 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 18543 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 26577 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 26620 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 51748 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 73797 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 42315 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4m/s
61%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US congressmen gave Russian State Duma deputies socks with Trump on themPhotoMarch 28, 03:16 AM • 10685 views
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 124 million for production development - Cabinet of MinistersMarch 28, 03:53 AM • 6624 views
Russians' trust in Putin has fallen to a historic low since the full-scale war began - pollMarch 28, 05:34 AM • 9366 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized08:19 AM • 9882 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 6056 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 6350 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 26577 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 27612 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 26728 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 73797 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
United Arab Emirates
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - MediaVideo12:57 PM • 442 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 17709 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 21625 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 26607 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 31656 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Film

Orbán booed at rally - he reacted with criticism of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

Viktor Orbán criticized protesters in Győr, accusing them of wanting to create a pro-Ukrainian government. The opposition is currently ahead of the ruling party.

Orbán booed at rally - he reacted with criticism of Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was met with boos at a campaign rally in an opposition stronghold, prompting the right-wing leader to lash out at demonstrators, whom he accused of "pushing Ukraine's cart," UNN reports with reference to TVP World.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday in Győr, a city in northwestern Hungary where the opposition Tisza party has strong local support.

During his speech, Orbán reiterated claims that Ukraine was allegedly providing financial and political support to the opposition in an attempt to establish a "Ukraine-friendly" government in Budapest.

These comments provoked an adverse reaction from a section of the crowd, who responded with whistles and jeers.

"You can whistle from there, dear Tisza supporters," Orbán told the hecklers.

"You are pushing Ukraine's cart instead of being with Hungarians. You want a pro-Ukrainian government and you want to send Hungarian money to Ukraine," he added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, a long-time critic of Orbán's government, shared a video of the incident on X.

"In fact, Viktor Orbán wants to continue buying Russian oil and thus send Hungarian money to Moscow," Sikorski wrote.

Orbán, who has been in power since 2010, is one of the few European leaders who have maintained friendly ties with Moscow despite the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Eurosceptic leader has repeatedly opposed EU military and financial aid packages for Ukraine and sought to delay or block sanctions against Russia, often putting Budapest at odds with other member states.

Earlier, Sikorski wrote on X: "Moscow supports Orbán because he sabotages the European Union, blocks sanctions and money for Ukraine." "So, whoever supports Orbán helps Moscow. It's really that simple," he pointed out.

Weeks before the parliamentary elections, Orbán intensified his anti-Ukrainian rhetoric in an attempt to garner support among nationalist voters, the publication writes.

Most independent polls show that Tisza, led by opposition leader Péter Magyar, is ahead of Orbán's ruling Fidesz party among decided voters ahead of the April 12 elections.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Poland