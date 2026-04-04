OpenAI sees leadership changes: two top managers take health leave, COO changes roles

Fiji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of AI development. Photo: Bloomberg

OpenAI has undergone personnel changes in its leadership: COO Brad Lightcap is moving to a new role, while CMO Kate Roesch and Head of AGI Fidji Simo are temporarily leaving due to health reasons. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing an internal company memo, writes UNN.

Details

Lightcap will now be responsible for special projects and will report directly to CEO Sam Altman. Part of his previous responsibilities will be taken over by Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser.

Kate Roesch is stepping down to undergo cancer treatment and plans to return later with a reduced scope of responsibilities. Fidji Simo is taking a several-week leave of absence due to a chronic neuroimmune disease, after which she is also expected to return to work.

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The changes come amid the company's expansion and preparation for a new stage of development. OpenAI stated: "We have a strong leadership team focused on our most important priorities," and added: "We are well-positioned to continue our work with continuity and momentum".

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