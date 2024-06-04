Only the defeat of the aggressor can guarantee peace: Podolyak explained why restrictions on Western weapons for Ukraine should be lifted

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Only the defeat of the aggressor can guarantee peace: Podolyak explained why restrictions on Western weapons for Ukraine should be lifted

Only the defeat of the aggressor can guarantee peace: Podolyak explained why restrictions on Western weapons for Ukraine should be lifted

Kyiv  •  UNN

With such a volume of aggression and war crimes on the part of the Russian Federation, real peace can only be guaranteed in the event of a military victory for Ukraine. It is the partners who should abandon delays and provide Kiev with weapons.

International partners should provide Ukraine with sufficient volumes of weapons, because victory in the war against the Russian Federation is possible only after the military defeat of Moscow. This was stated by adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details 

He stressed that the main factor of escalation is the Russian invasion, and not Ukraine's retaliatory actions. 

The war is already big. All yesterday's red lines are gone. Everything that seemed unthinkable yesterday is already a reality. Escalation? But the very fact of aggression and zeroing of international law by Russia is a maximum escalation. So don't keep looking back

podolyak emphasizes. 

According to him, delay in the terms of assistance and permits for Ukraine is a way to increase the price of war.

There are only two things that you need to finally accept for yourself. First: parity of war. Ukraine needs a comparable amount of weapons. High-precision. To compensate for the Russian amount. There is no other way ніяк and second: the speed of decision-making in war. Everything must be done quickly. Any delay is always the way to raise the price of war...

- notes the adviser to the head of the presidential office. 

Podolyak noted that: with such a volume of aggression and war crimes on the part of the Russian Federation, real peace can only be guaranteed in the event of a military victory for Ukraine. 

(...) real peace cannot be guaranteed in any other way than the obligatory military defeat of the aggressor...

Podolyak summed up. 

Recall

The head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, said that within the framework of the Permission granted by Berlin to strike the Russian Federation , Ukraine can shoot down the occupiers ' aircraft in Russian airspace with German Patriot systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

