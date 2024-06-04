Only the defeat of the aggressor can guarantee peace: Podolyak explained why restrictions on Western weapons for Ukraine should be lifted

International partners should provide Ukraine with sufficient volumes of weapons, because victory in the war against the Russian Federation is possible only after the military defeat of Moscow. This was stated by adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details

He stressed that the main factor of escalation is the Russian invasion, and not Ukraine's retaliatory actions.

The war is already big. All yesterday's red lines are gone. Everything that seemed unthinkable yesterday is already a reality. Escalation? But the very fact of aggression and zeroing of international law by Russia is a maximum escalation. So don't keep looking back podolyak emphasizes.

According to him, delay in the terms of assistance and permits for Ukraine is a way to increase the price of war.

There are only two things that you need to finally accept for yourself. First: parity of war. Ukraine needs a comparable amount of weapons. High-precision. To compensate for the Russian amount. There is no other way ніяк and second: the speed of decision-making in war. Everything must be done quickly. Any delay is always the way to raise the price of war... - notes the adviser to the head of the presidential office.

Podolyak noted that: with such a volume of aggression and war crimes on the part of the Russian Federation, real peace can only be guaranteed in the event of a military victory for Ukraine.

(...) real peace cannot be guaranteed in any other way than the obligatory military defeat of the aggressor... Podolyak summed up.

Recall

The head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine in the German Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, said that within the framework of the Permission granted by Berlin to strike the Russian Federation , Ukraine can shoot down the occupiers ' aircraft in Russian airspace with German Patriot systems.

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia