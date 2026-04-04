In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian military personnel, according to the Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH", are deliberately disabling their own equipment to avoid being sent to the line of combat engagement. This was reported by representatives of the movement, citing their agent in one of the units of the 255th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

According to "ATESH", a stable practice of sabotage has formed among the personnel: soldiers damage engines, drain technical fluids, spoil electrical wiring and fuel systems. Such "breakdowns" allegedly occur especially often before rotations or combat sorties.

Commanders know, but do not intervene

The movement claims that junior commanders are aware of these cases, but often do not react. The reason is the general fear of personnel before being sent to the front line.

Russian wounded are dying en masse without evacuation in the Kostiantynivka direction – ATESH

People don't want to go there (to the Kostiantynivka direction - ed.). Whoever can break it - breaks it. Commanders also have no reason to stir up a scandal, because they themselves understand where they are being driven - "ATESH" quotes its source.

According to the partisans, this practice already has a systemic nature and affects the combat readiness of the Russian Federation's units in this sector of the front. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

Russia recruits and loses about 30-40 thousand servicemen monthly - HUR