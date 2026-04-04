$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 26117 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 68831 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 84268 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 105611 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 91167 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 95264 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 50729 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 104333 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36811 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84289 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.3m/s
53%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20063 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident with explosives near a gas pipeline in SerbiaApril 5, 04:07 PM • 10491 views
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhotoApril 5, 04:26 PM • 24969 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 10571 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 8518 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 84270 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 95266 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 104334 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84290 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 84121 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20126 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 36959 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 38790 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50398 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64528 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale
"Kalibr" (missile family)

On the Kostiantynivka front, Russian soldiers are massively damaging their own equipment to avoid going to the front line – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4550 views

Soldiers of the 255th Russian regiment deliberately disable engines and wiring to avoid combat. Commanders ignore sabotage due to fear of the front line.

On the Kostiantynivka front, Russian soldiers are massively damaging their own equipment to avoid going to the front line – ATESH

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian military personnel, according to the Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH", are deliberately disabling their own equipment to avoid being sent to the line of combat engagement. This was reported by representatives of the movement, citing their agent in one of the units of the 255th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

According to "ATESH", a stable practice of sabotage has formed among the personnel: soldiers damage engines, drain technical fluids, spoil electrical wiring and fuel systems. Such "breakdowns" allegedly occur especially often before rotations or combat sorties.

Commanders know, but do not intervene

The movement claims that junior commanders are aware of these cases, but often do not react. The reason is the general fear of personnel before being sent to the front line.

Russian wounded are dying en masse without evacuation in the Kostiantynivka direction – ATESH30.03.26, 07:49 • 4805 views

People don't want to go there (to the Kostiantynivka direction - ed.). Whoever can break it - breaks it. Commanders also have no reason to stir up a scandal, because they themselves understand where they are being driven

- "ATESH" quotes its source.

According to the partisans, this practice already has a systemic nature and affects the combat readiness of the Russian Federation's units in this sector of the front. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

Russia recruits and loses about 30-40 thousand servicemen monthly - HUR30.03.26, 16:58 • 4537 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine