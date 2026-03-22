Oil prices could surge on Monday due to new escalation in the Middle East

Global oil prices are likely to continue rising at the beginning of the week after a sharp escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran. Brent crude has already reached its highest level in almost four years, exceeding $112 per barrel. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The reason was mutual threats between the parties regarding strikes on energy infrastructure. Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening strikes on energy facilities, while Tehran stated its readiness to attack the infrastructure of US allies.

Markets react to disruption risks

Analysts warn of a sharp price increase in the coming days.

President Trump's threat created a 48-hour ticking time bomb — noted analyst Tony Sycamore.

Other experts point to the risk of large-scale escalation.

Pentagon says it deprived Iran of ability to track tankers in Strait of Hormuz

This means further increases in oil prices and a threat to the infrastructure of the Persian Gulf — said Amrita Sen.

Threat to global supplies

Due to restrictions on movement in the Strait of Hormuz, the world has already lost a significant portion of its oil supply. Restoring logistics could take months, exacerbating fears of a global energy crisis.

Against this backdrop, the US administration is considering new scenarios for pressuring Iran, including control over key oil facilities, which could further exacerbate the situation in the region.

Iraq halts oil exports due to situation in Strait of Hormuz