Odesa law enforcement officer unreasonably accrued salary to her friend for 3 years

In Odesa region, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed the head of the financial department of a law enforcement agency, who unreasonably accrued UAH 1 million in salary to her friend, a subordinate. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI press service.

Details

In 2020, the official reportedly hired a friend of hers as a specialist in her department.

Over the three years of her service, she was absent for almost 400 working days without good reason. When she did appear, she was engaged in personal affairs and did not fulfill her official duties, the SBI said.

However, this did not stop the official from promoting her friend to a managerial position and paying her bonuses and allowances for her intensity.

In total, over three years, the official paid her subordinate UAH 1 million in wages.