Odesa law enforcement officer unreasonably accrued salary to her friend for 3 years

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38308 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 147103 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88703 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 318139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236832 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252890 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159017 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 75258 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 147103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 318139 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227351 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263290 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25932 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33482 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33077 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90300 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97080 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Odesa law enforcement officer unreasonably accrued salary to her friend for 3 years

Kyiv • UNN

 22604 views

It was revealed that an employee of a law enforcement agency in Odesa region accrued more than UAH 1 million in salary to her friend over 3 years, despite her frequent absenteeism and failure to fulfill her duties.

Odesa law enforcement officer unreasonably accrued salary to her friend for 3 years

In Odesa region, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed the head of the financial department of a law enforcement agency, who unreasonably accrued UAH 1 million in salary to her friend, a subordinate. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI press service.

Details

In 2020, the official reportedly hired a friend of hers as a specialist in her department. 

Over the three years of her service, she was absent for almost 400 working days without good reason. When she did appear, she was engaged in personal affairs and did not fulfill her official duties,  the SBI said.

 However, this did not stop the official from promoting her friend to a managerial position and paying her bonuses and allowances for her intensity.

In total, over three years, the official paid her subordinate UAH 1 million in wages.

21.08.23, 10:19 • 757257 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
