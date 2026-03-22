Occupiers are turning colleges in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region into "holding pens" for Russian militants - CNS

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region have obliged trade union institutions to introduce separate accounting for the training of "SVO" participants. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin is not in a hurry to return former military personnel to Russia, fearing an increase in crime and aggression within the country.

Instead, they are trying to integrate them into the infrastructure of the occupied territories, formally enrolling them as "students" - the CNS points out.

They state that this allows the occupiers to hide the real number of unemployed combatants and create the illusion of "peaceful life", while shifting all security risks to local students and teachers who are forced to coexist with unbalanced war veterans in classrooms and dormitories.

Recall

Russia began recruiting Ukrainian children into the Russian army directly in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers are imposing contract service or admission to a Russian military university on 11th-grade students in Luhansk region.

Occupiers involve Ukrainian children in assembling FPV drones for the "SVO"