Number of wounded in Kharkiv strike increases to 11
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian army's strike on Kharkiv has risen to 11, with residential infrastructure in the city center suffering the most. Emergency services are still inspecting the damage sites.
The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's strike on Kharkiv has increased to 11, said the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
Details
A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Ten other people are in light and moderate condition. Russians strike at residential infrastructure in the center of Kharkiv, damaging multi-storey buildings
Context
In the evening of January 16 , the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two missiles, preliminary - S-300. There was damage to civilian residential infrastructure. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the strikes were carried out in the city center. Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites.
