Number of wounded in Kharkiv strike increases to 11

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian army's strike on Kharkiv has increased to 11, said the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Ten other people are in light and moderate condition. Russians strike at residential infrastructure in the center of Kharkiv, damaging multi-storey buildings Syniehubov wrote.

Context

In the evening of January 16 , the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two missiles, preliminary - S-300. There was damage to civilian residential infrastructure. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the strikes were carried out in the city center. Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites.

