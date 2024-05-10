Due to the large-scale losses in Ukraine, russia was unable to use the May 9 parade to "demonstrate military force." This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The agency noted that even the traditional "victory parade" was not held in all cities of russia this year. In particular, 24 cities, mostly in the regions bordering Ukraine, refused to hold celebrations on May 9. Last year, only 21 cities canceled their parades.

Although the flight over Moscow was resumed, and nine SU-30SM and MiG-29 fighters and six SU-25 attack aircraft took part, the parade was scaled back, with fewer modern military vehicles on display compared to pre-war parades - British analysts emphasize.

It is noted that of the 30 units at the parade, more than two-thirds were represented by military academies, youth and veteran organizations. In addition, internal security units and emergency services were present.

Analysts also point out that russia managed to put up more than 60 pieces of military equipment at the parade, but this year there were no heavy armored vehicles or tracked military vehicles.

At the same time, the only combat tank seen at the event was a ceremonial T-34 tank from World War II, which traditionally starts the parade. Against this background, British intelligence recalls that 20 battle tanks took part in the 2020 parade.

Given the significant losses of russian personnel and equipment as a result of the war in Ukraine, russia was unable to use parades to demonstrate military force - summarized the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

This year there was only one tank at the Victory Day parade in russia - a T34 from the Second World War.

The event was also attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau.