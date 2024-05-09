On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

On the occasion of May 9, when Russia celebrates Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that reads "Putin war criminal" ("Putin is a war criminal"). This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, and UNN.

Details

The publication explained that the border between the Estonian city of Narva and the Russian city of Ivangorod runs along the Narva River. The poster is placed on the wall of the castle, which overlooks the Ivangorod fortress, located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, on the eve of , flags of the European Union, Estonia and Ukraine were hung on the wall of Narva Castle, which is facing the direction of neighboring Russia. In addition, a large poster with the words "Europe begins with us" was hung.

It is noted that the initiator of the installation is the Ministry of Culture of Estonia. According to him, the posters should remind the eastern neighbors of the "destructive work" that the Russian regime is doing on the territory of Ukraine.

Addendum

For the first time, the poster "Putin is a war criminal" was hung on the wall of the castle in Narva on May 9, 2023. Then, causing a mixed reaction in the city, it hung there for about a week. This year, the poster will hang for one day.

Recall

This year there was only one tank at the Victory Day parade in Russia - a T34 from the Second World War.

The event was also attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau.