On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77346 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106401 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149304 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174004 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165270 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32605 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41961 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36190 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60592 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54582 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224360 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77336 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60597 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112827 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113733 views
On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37026 views

On Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that read "Putin is a war criminal" to remind Russia of its "destructive work" in Ukraine.

On the occasion of May 9, when Russia celebrates Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that reads "Putin war criminal" ("Putin is a war criminal"). This was reported  by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, and UNN.  

Details

The publication explained that the border between the Estonian city of Narva and the Russian city of Ivangorod runs along the Narva River. The poster is placed on the wall of the castle, which overlooks the Ivangorod fortress, located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Image

Also, on the eve of , flags of the European Union, Estonia and Ukraine were hung on the wall of Narva Castle, which is facing the direction of neighboring Russia. In addition, a large poster with the words "Europe begins with us" was hung.

It is noted that the initiator of the installation is the Ministry of Culture of Estonia. According to him, the posters should remind the eastern neighbors of the "destructive work" that the Russian regime is doing on the territory of Ukraine.

Addendum

For the first time, the poster "Putin is a war criminal" was hung on the wall of the castle in Narva on May 9, 2023. Then, causing a mixed reaction in the city, it hung there for about a week. This year, the poster will hang for one day.

Recall

This year there was only one tank at the Victory Day parade in Russia - a T34 from the Second World War. 

The event was also attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
turkmenistanTurkmenistan
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising