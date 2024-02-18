No shortage of electricity, problems with electricity in five regions due to hostilities - Ministry of Energy

Some consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions are without power as a result of the fighting. There is no shortage of electricity, no blackout schedules are applied, the Energy Ministry reported on Sunday, UNN reported.

Details

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , 38 consumers were reportedly cut off from electricity as a result of hostilities. Three consumers were disconnected due to damage to gas distribution networks caused by hostile shelling.

In Donetsk region, 4.7 thousand consumers in 3 settlements lost power after enemy shelling. Repair crews have reconnected 4.4 thousand consumers. Another 77 settlements remain without electricity. In addition, 10 consumers were disconnected from gas distribution networks as a result of damage to the gas distribution system.

In Mykolaiv region, a 150 kV overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons yesterday. Two legal consumers remain without power due to the hostilities.

In Sumy region, power engineers have switched on two 10 kV overhead lines that were shut down the day before due to shelling. One settlement (1,132 consumers) has been partially supplied with power. The restoration of other power grids will begin as soon as the security situation allows, the Ministry of Energy said.

As a result of damage to gas distribution networks caused by enemy shelling, 5 consumers were disconnected.

In Kharkiv region, 3,785 subscribers lost power last night due to hostilities. In total, almost 20,000 consumers in the region are without power as a result of enemy shelling, the agency noted.

Generation and consumption

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial electricity imports and exports are also planned - the Ministry of Energy said.

As noted, there are 13 thermal generation units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy summarized.

