They discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector: Galushchenko met with ministers of Britain, France and Lithuania

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101558 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111739 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154359 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254350 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174962 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166058 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228079 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44936 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27580 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32498 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38554 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35953 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254350 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228079 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226151 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101558 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78561 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113689 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114551 views
Actual
They discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector: Galushchenko met with ministers of Britain, France and Lithuania

They discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector: Galushchenko met with ministers of Britain, France and Lithuania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33522 views

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko discussed deepening cooperation in the energy sector with his counterparts from the UK, France and Lithuania at a ministerial meeting in Paris on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko discussed the issue of deepening cooperation in the energy sector with the heads of the relevant ministries of Great Britain, France and Lithuania. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that the meetings were part of a ministerial meeting organized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris.

In particular, at the meeting with Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, the key topics of conversation were nuclear and radiation safety at ZNPP, as well as cooperation with British partners in the nuclear and uranium industries.

The parties paid special attention to the future transit of Russian gas to European countries, as well as to the realization of the potential of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the development of offshore wind power generation

- the Ministry of Energy summarized.

In addition, Galushchenko thanked the UK Government for its contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, which totaled more than EUR 27 million.

A significant portion of the contribution is intended to strengthen the physical protection of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure through the purchase of military-grade gabions and other related materials.

Halushchenko discusses cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the nuclear industry with Blinken's deputy15.02.24, 17:39 • 27052 views

It is noted that at a meeting with French Minister of Industry and Energy Roland Lescure, the parties discussed Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the assistance of partners in its recovery.

They also discussed cooperation in the nuclear industry, joint projects in renewable energy, the development of distribution and smart grids, and cooperation in the gas and hydrogen industries.

Galushchenko emphasized the importance of France's support for Ukraine's energy sector. Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 32 shipments of energy equipment from its French partners with a total weight of 243 tons, including more than 140 power generators, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, convectors and other necessary equipment.

- the post says.

During the meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivis, the parties discussed the resumption of the Working Group on In-Depth Strategic Cooperation in Energy, namely, holding its 3rd meeting in Vilnius to discuss effective assistance from the Republic of Lithuania to the domestic energy sector.

During the meeting with the Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivis, the parties discussed the resumption of the Working Group on In-depth Strategic Cooperation in Energy, namely, holding its 3rd meeting in Vilnius to discuss effective assistance from the Republic of Lithuania to the domestic energy sector

- summarized the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that deepening cooperation with American partners in the nuclear industry could help eliminate the seeding from global nuclear markets.

They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy13.02.24, 15:24 • 60275 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising