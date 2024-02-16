They discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector: Galushchenko met with ministers of Britain, France and Lithuania

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko discussed the issue of deepening cooperation in the energy sector with the heads of the relevant ministries of Great Britain, France and Lithuania. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The agency explained that the meetings were part of a ministerial meeting organized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris.

In particular, at the meeting with Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, the key topics of conversation were nuclear and radiation safety at ZNPP, as well as cooperation with British partners in the nuclear and uranium industries.

The parties paid special attention to the future transit of Russian gas to European countries, as well as to the realization of the potential of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the development of offshore wind power generation - the Ministry of Energy summarized.

In addition, Galushchenko thanked the UK Government for its contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, which totaled more than EUR 27 million.

A significant portion of the contribution is intended to strengthen the physical protection of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure through the purchase of military-grade gabions and other related materials.

It is noted that at a meeting with French Minister of Industry and Energy Roland Lescure, the parties discussed Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the assistance of partners in its recovery.

They also discussed cooperation in the nuclear industry, joint projects in renewable energy, the development of distribution and smart grids, and cooperation in the gas and hydrogen industries.

Galushchenko emphasized the importance of France's support for Ukraine's energy sector. Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 32 shipments of energy equipment from its French partners with a total weight of 243 tons, including more than 140 power generators, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, convectors and other necessary equipment. - the post says.

During the meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivis, the parties discussed the resumption of the Working Group on In-Depth Strategic Cooperation in Energy, namely, holding its 3rd meeting in Vilnius to discuss effective assistance from the Republic of Lithuania to the domestic energy sector.

