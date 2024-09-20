No power outages are planned for today, almost 500 settlements are without electricity due to hostilities and technical violations

No blackout schedules are planned for today, September 20, in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, there were power cuts in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to Russian shelling. As of Friday morning, 496 settlements remain partially or completely without electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

Generation and consumption

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies. - said the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo added that consumption has slightly decreased. Today, September 20, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 1.1% lower than at the same time on Thursday, September 19.

However, they urged people to conserve electricity in the evening. If possible, the use of powerful electrical appliances should be postponed to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities.

De-energization

Odesa region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, and household consumers lost power. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Due to the fighting, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, there are consumers without power in Kyiv and Poltava regions.

In total, 496 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted to reach a maximum capacity of 1532 MW in certain hours.

