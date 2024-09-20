ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

No power outages are planned for today, almost 500 settlements are without electricity due to hostilities and technical violations

No power outages are planned for today, almost 500 settlements are without electricity due to hostilities and technical violations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38962 views

Today, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. Due to hostilities and technical disruptions, 496 settlements remain partially or completely without electricity.

No blackout schedules are planned for today, September 20, in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, there were power cuts in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to Russian shelling. As of Friday morning, 496 settlements remain partially or completely without electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo. 

Generation and consumption

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies.

- said the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo added that consumption has slightly decreased. Today, September 20, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 1.1% lower than at the same time on Thursday, September 19.

However, they urged people to conserve electricity in the evening. If possible, the use of powerful electrical appliances should be postponed to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Next winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine, electricity shortage could reach 6 GW - International Energy Agency19.09.24, 14:13 • 181790 views

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling and hostilities.

De-energization De-energization

Odesa region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, and household consumers lost power. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Due to the fighting, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, there are consumers without power in Kyiv and Poltava regions.

In total, 496 settlements remain partially or completely without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted to reach a maximum capacity of 1532 MW in certain hours. 

UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter19.09.24, 11:37 • 17745 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

