Georgian Prime Minister Ilkli Kobakhidze said that no one will wait for the Maidan in Georgia and cynically recalled the "results" of the protests for Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Georgia. Online.

According to the Georgian prime minister, until 2013 Ukraine was a state with territorial integrity, but today the country has collapsed, and no one is responsible for this.

"I want to tell everyone that no one will wait for the Maidan in Georgia. I want to remind you what the results of the Maidan were like for Ukraine. Then the Ukrainian authorities were actually appointed from the outside, First once, then twice, and as a result, the one who appointed the authorities from the outside did not take responsibility for the events that unfolded in Ukraine in the future. Until 2013, Ukraine was a state that had territorial integrity, with an economy of 2 200 billion, and today the country has collapsed, the country's economy has shrunk qualitatively over so many years, 20% of the country's territories are occupied, tens of thousands of people have died, and who will take responsibility for this? No one is responsible for this. Accordingly, most of all, we must protect the country's independence, because no one else will take responsibility for protecting Georgia's interests. Best of all, the example of Ukraine showed us this, so we must take care of the independence of our country, the state," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian parliament overcame the president's veto on the law on "foreign agents", which critics call Russian. By 84 votes, the deputies voted for the adoption of the bill in its original form.

Almost the entire opposition left the meeting in protest and did not take part in the vote.

According to the Constitution of Georgia, the president may, at the request of the parliament, the government or at least 200 thousand voters, call a referendum on issues defined by the Constitution and law, within 30 days after receiving a request to hold it.

The EU warned that the adoption of the law on "foreign agents" provides for a departure from three of the nine European integration recommendations for Tbilisi. The European Union called on Georgia to return to the EU and refuse to support this document.