“The EU is considering all options for reaction”: the EU reacted to the adoption of the law on “foreign agents” in Georgia

The European Union is disappointed with the actions of the Georgian parliament, which overrode the president's veto of the law on "foreign agents." This is stated in a statement of the European Commission, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union deeply regrets that the Georgian parliament has decided to override the presidential veto of the law on transparency of foreign influence and to disregard the detailed legal arguments of the Venice Commission, which lead to a clear recommendation to repeal the law - the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU emphasizes that the West has repeatedly pointed out that this law contradicts the basic principles and values of the EU.

Therefore, its adoption implies a retreat from three of the nine European integration recommendations for Tbilisi. The European Union called on Georgia to return to the EU path and withdraw its support for this document.

The EU and its member states are considering all options to respond to these developments. We continue to stand by the Georgian people and recognize the choice of the overwhelming majority of them for the European future of their country - the European Commission emphasized.

Recall

The Georgian parliament overrode the president's veto of the law on "foreign agents," which critics call Russian. With 84 votes, MPs voted in favor of the bill in its original form.

Almost the entire opposition left the meeting in protest and did not participate in the vote.