“The EU is considering all options for reaction”: the EU reacted to the adoption of the law on “foreign agents” in Georgia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38069 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143724 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164381 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222079 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75231 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110058 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34414 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47822 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83191 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208416 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221342 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24679 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30141 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112478 views
“The EU is considering all options for reaction”: the EU reacted to the adoption of the law on “foreign agents” in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27731 views

The European Commission reiterated the EU's position that the law adopted in Georgia "contradicts the basic principles and values of the European Union.

The European Union is disappointed with the actions of the Georgian parliament, which overrode the president's veto of the law on "foreign agents." This is stated in a statement of the European Commission, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union deeply regrets that the Georgian parliament has decided to override the presidential veto of the law on transparency of foreign influence and to disregard the detailed legal arguments of the Venice Commission, which lead to a clear recommendation to repeal the law

- the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU emphasizes that the West has repeatedly pointed out that this law contradicts the basic principles and values of the EU.

Therefore, its adoption implies a retreat from three of the nine European integration recommendations for Tbilisi. The European Union called on Georgia to return to the EU path and withdraw its support for this document. 

The EU and its member states are considering all options to respond to these developments. We continue to stand by the Georgian people and recognize the choice of the overwhelming majority of them for the European future of their country

- the European Commission emphasized.

Recall

The Georgian parliament overrode the president's veto of the law on "foreign agents," which critics call Russian. With 84 votes, MPs voted in favor of the bill in its original form.

Almost the entire opposition left the meeting in protest and did not participate in the vote. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

