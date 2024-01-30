Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building

Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building

Kyiv  •  UNN

At night, russian troops attacked the village of Veletynske in Kherson region, killing a 65-year-old man and wounding a 51-year-old woman.

Last night, the russian occupation forces struck the village of Veletynske in the Kherson region. As a result, one person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the occupiers set fire to a residential building in the village of Veletynske, Bilozerska community.

Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was removed from the rubble by rescuers 

- said the OVA.

In addition, a 51-year-old woman sustained concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical aid on the spot.

Enemy attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region: rescuers rescue a woman from the rubble30.01.24, 11:05 • 21416 views

Addendum

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson JFO, said that over the past day the enemy carried out 67 attacks, launching 272 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 2 Shahed types.

Recall

Today, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack , a 50-year-old man was wounded.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising