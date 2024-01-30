Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building

Last night, the russian occupation forces struck the village of Veletynske in the Kherson region. As a result, one person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the occupiers set fire to a residential building in the village of Veletynske, Bilozerska community.

Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was removed from the rubble by rescuers - said the OVA.

In addition, a 51-year-old woman sustained concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical aid on the spot.

Addendum

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson JFO, said that over the past day the enemy carried out 67 attacks, launching 272 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 2 Shahed types.

Recall

Today, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack , a 50-year-old man was wounded.