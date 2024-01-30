Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building
Kyiv • UNN
At night, russian troops attacked the village of Veletynske in Kherson region, killing a 65-year-old man and wounding a 51-year-old woman.
Last night, the russian occupation forces struck the village of Veletynske in the Kherson region. As a result, one person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on the occupiers set fire to a residential building in the village of Veletynske, Bilozerska community.
Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was removed from the rubble by rescuers
In addition, a 51-year-old woman sustained concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical aid on the spot.
Addendum
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson JFO, said that over the past day the enemy carried out 67 attacks, launching 272 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 2 Shahed types.
Recall
Today, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack , a 50-year-old man was wounded.