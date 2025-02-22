Night attack by drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region: one casualty and destruction
Enemy troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, causing a fire at an enterprise. In Nikopol, a local resident was wounded by shelling and infrastructure was damaged.
At night, enemy troops attacked the area using drones. Unfortunately, a civilian was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
According to reports, a fire broke out on the territory of a local enterprise in Kamianske district as a result of shelling. Firefighters eliminated the fire. No one was injured.
In the evening, heavy artillery shelling caused destruction in Nikopol. A 54-year-old local resident was injured in the attack and is currently receiving outpatient treatment. In addition, several businesses, five high-rise buildings, cars, gas and electricity networks were damaged.
At night, there were reports of explosions in Dnipro.
