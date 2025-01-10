New fuel oil leak from a Russian tanker in the Black Sea

Fuel oil has again spilled into the Black Sea from a Russian tanker that crashed in December, according to Russian media and the Russian Ministry of Transport, UNN reports.

Details

Experts from the Russian Ministry of Transport have recorded a new oil slick in the Black Sea. The source of the leak is the tanker "Volgoneft 239", which crashed on December 15, 2024 and ran aground near the village of Taman in the Temryuksky district of Krasnodar Territory.

According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, the area of the new spot is about 2.8 thousand square meters. They are trying to localize it with the help of special barriers, or booms.

Since the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 239 and Volgoneft 212 in the Kerch Strait, several thousand tons of fuel oil have leaked into the sea, it has been collected from 38,700 square meters of water from the beaches, and almost 130,000 tons of contaminated sand have been removed, according to Russian media. Hundreds of rescuers and volunteers continue to clean up the oil from the shore.

This is not the only new oil spill. On Friday, January 10, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, according to the Russian media, reported new fuel oil discharges ashore in the east and west of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The length of the contaminated section of the coastline is over 14 km.

