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NATO is trying to reduce tensions with Russia ahead of large-scale nuclear exercises in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Steadfast Noon exercises will take place from October 13 to 23 with the participation of 17 NATO countries. The Alliance assures that operational nuclear weapons will not be used.

NATO is trying to reduce tensions with Russia ahead of large-scale nuclear exercises in Europe

NATO is preparing for its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises, which will take place in Italy from October 13 to 23 with the participation of 17 Alliance countries. At the same time, Brussels is trying to reduce tensions in relations with moscow and assuring that the maneuvers do not pose a threat to russia, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

NATO Director of Nuclear Policy Nassima Barrow emphasized that the exercises are held every year, and their main goal is to test the readiness of allied forces and the security of the Alliance's nuclear capabilities.

We do this every year, and it is also a clear signal to countries such as russia that there is no need to worry. It is predictable, and there is no reason for misinterpretation

– she said.

NATO spoke about moscow's nuclear threats

Tensions between the Alliance and russia intensified following NATO exercises near the Kaliningrad Region in August. According to Politico, moscow sent the Alliance a letter threatening strikes against allied territory, including with the use of nuclear weapons. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte publicly condemned the threats.

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A senior NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Alliance seeks to maintain calm despite the actions of the Russian side, which continues to increase tensions.

During Steadfast Noon, the military will practice various scenarios – from simulating a combat alert to aircraft flights. Dual-capable aircraft and ground personnel will take part in the maneuvers, training to service, refuel, and prepare aircraft to carry out missions.

NATO separately emphasized that live nuclear weapons will not be used during the exercises.

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Stepan Haftko

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