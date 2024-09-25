NATO is preparing a large-scale plan to evacuate wounded soldiers in case of war with Russia

NATO plans to coordinate the transportation of large numbers of wounded soldiers from the front line in the event of a war with Russia. NATO is considering the possibility of evacuating them with hospital trains, as evacuation by air may not be possible. This was stated by the head of NATO's logistics command, Alexander Sollfrank, Reuters reports UNN.

NATO plans to coordinate the transportation of large numbers of wounded soldiers from the front line in the event of a war with Russia, possibly using hospital trains, as air evacuation may not be possible. The future medical evacuation scenario will differ from the experience of the allies in Afghanistan and Iraq - Sollfrank said.

He added that in a conflict with Russia, the Western military is likely to face a much larger combat zone, more wounded soldiers, and at least a temporary lack of air superiority near the front line.

He also noted that Russian air defenses and jets would threaten medical evacuation flights in a way that insurgents in Afghanistan or Iraq could not, which would likely create a need for hospital trains that could transport more casualties at once than airplanes.

First, you need to achieve air superiority. It will take time to achieve success along the full length and depth of the front line. For planning reasons, all options for transporting large numbers of wounded to medical facilities, including trains, but potentially also buses, must be considered ,” added Sollfrank.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has previously stated that Russia will be able to attack a NATO country in five years.