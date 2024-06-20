NABU director refused to come to the committee after the publication of a journalistic investigation in which he appears – MP Radina

Chairman of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada Anastasia Rodina reacted to the refusal of NABU director Semyon Kryvonos to attend a meeting on possible data leaks from the Bureau. She believes that this may be due to the release of a new journalistic investigation about possible leaks of information directly involving Kryvonos, writes UNN.

According to her, Kryvonos received an invitation to the committee meeting on June 12 and the day before yesterday, on June 18, he confirmed his readiness for a public meeting. In addition, yesterday the NABU confirmed Kryvonos ' participation in the planned meeting to the committee's Secretariat.

"The only explanation I can provide for changing the position of the head of NABU regarding participation in the committee is the publication this morning of Mikhail Tkach's story about possible leaks from NABU with the participation of Semyon Kryvonos directly. this is the first and only case so far when the head of an anti – corruption body refuses to take part in a meeting of the anti - corruption committee and answer questions," Radina wrote on her FB page.

The chairman of the committee noted that the questions that were planned to be put to Kryvonos at the meeting do not directly relate to the pre-trial investigation. In particular:

· When can we expect the results of official investigations into information leaks? According to journalists, the first service notes, which were supposed to become the basis for an immediate response, were handed over to the NABU director on April 24. But the internal investigation should last no more than two months;

· Are the persons involved in official investigations completely suspended from performing their official duties or not? Did they pass the polygraph?

· What actions did the NABU Director take regarding possible leaks of information about internal investigations from the unit that is supposed to carry out these investigations?

· How does the NABU Director explain the changes in the structure of the Bureau, in which his first deputy simultaneously coordinated the investigation, personnel and disciplinary commissions? Let me remind you that according to the law, the first deputy director of NABU does not have the authority to conduct a pre-trial investigation;

· Why did the NABU director decide to reorganize the main division of detectives in the first place, and not the so-called D2 division (whose employee appears in the information leak scandal)? The informal audit of the NABU also contained a recommendation to reform the D2 division;

· What about high-profile investigations in the defense and security sector? I've been hearing the answer "wait" for over a year now;

· Finally, what has been done to reduce the damage to the reputation of NABU and the entire country at a time when we are convincing the world to support Ukraine financially?

"Mr. Kryvonos, information about the pre-trial investigation really should not be publicly available. If the NABU and its internal control had worked as expected and as the law provides, information about the grounds for the investigation would not have become known to the defendants, as well as to the "Dead, Alive and unborn" even before the investigation began. Instead, this is exactly what happened. So, to analyze what you did, that it all didn't happen again, we also have to publicly. Together, we must figure out how you will convince the public to trust the results of your investigation," the MP said.

She added that in the case of ignoring the committee meeting by the NABU director, this can be regarded as "confirmation of the theses expressed by journalists in the investigation published in the morning" and promised that the people's deputies will act "accordingly".

Сontext

On Thursday, June 20, a meeting of the anti-corruption committee will be held, where they plan to discuss the investigation into possible data leaks from the NABU. Director of the bureau Semyon Kryvonos was invited to the meeting .

However, Kryvonos statedthat he considers it premature to discuss the investigation into possible leaks of information from the bureau and hinted that he will not come to the committee meeting today.

Recall

At the end of May, it became known about the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Because of this case, NABU director Semyon Kryvonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from the phone of Yuri Golik, which showed that he received a message from the ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

In addition, 20 chervnya was published by one magazine rozsleduvannya about the world drain of danich from NABU, the director of the bureau Semyon Kryvonos himself.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN, did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.