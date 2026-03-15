NABU Director Kryvonos faked paternity to avoid prison for bribery, - ex-MP revealed child's mother's testimony

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, adopted a boy to avoid punishment for voter bribery, and then abandoned him. This was reported by People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza during a live broadcast with the child's mother, writes UNN.

Details

As the ex-People's Deputy stated, in 2009, Semen Kryvonos was found guilty of voter bribery but avoided punishment through amnesty because he had a minor son, Maksym, born in 2008, in his care. In a live broadcast with Bereza, the child's mother, Svitlana Khomchenko, whom Kryvonos found through intermediaries, confirmed the information about his fictitious adoption of paternity. However, according to her, the current head of NABU stated a different purpose for adopting the boy than avoiding criminal liability.

It was to help a person (Kryvonos - ed.) who needed to go abroad... He needed to go for work, for some contract with America, he was supposed to have a child - Khomchenko noted.

She added that before the fictitious adoption, she had no relationship with Kryvonos. She also stated that she knew nothing about the use of her son's birth certificate in court hearings in Kryvonos's case and did not give permission for it.

According to the woman's testimony, approximately in 2014, before enrolling her son in school, Kryvonos conducted a DNA test for the subsequent cancellation of paternity through court. Khomchenko said that after the completion of legal procedures, the official, who had never seen his adopted son, stopped all communication with her as well - except for one time, at the mother's request, he transferred some money for the purchase of a bicycle.

According to Bereza, Kryvonos's fictitious adoption is a deliberate misleading of the court.

Mr. Kryvonos, realizing that he faces imprisonment, arranges through an intermediary with a woman to help him allegedly go abroad... This is a deliberate misleading of the court, this is a falsification of everything. He does this to avoid responsibility, and then builds his career. - Bereza stated.

According to the ex-People's Deputy, NABU has no right to ignore this information.

I would very much like to hear Mr. Kryvonos's explanation now. And also, preferably, the explanation of law enforcement agencies. And those who elected the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. I really want to see which media or law enforcement agencies will ignore this information. Because it can only be ignored in two cases: either you support such actions by Kryvonos, or you are on NABU's hook. Such a person at the head of NABU is a discredit to the body. - the ex-People's Deputy stated.

As is known, in 2009, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was found guilty of violating Part 3 of Article 157 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voter bribery), but avoided punishment. The court released the official from responsibility on the basis of the Law "On Amnesty", as the case materials stated that he had a minor son born in 2008 in his care.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to disclose information regarding the criminal case of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos on voter bribery and his being on the wanted list. The Bureau called this information personal data that is not subject to disclosure.

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