More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3948 views

Over the past day, 216 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo, Toretsk and Lyman directions, inflicting numerous shellings and air strikes.

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

216 battles took place on the front line last day, more than a third - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Kursk, Toretsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 3, showing a map of hostilities for April 2, writes UNN.

In total, 216 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported to the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 85 airstrikes, including 123 KABs. In addition, he carried out almost 6,400 shellings, 107 of them from reactive volley fire systems, and involved 2,377 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, a UAV control point and an artillery system of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were two combat clashes in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Torske, Novoegorivka, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka, Novolyubivka and Dibrova.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

Last day in the Kramatorsk direction there were six assault actions of the enemy in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo, Stupochki and Predtechino.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Krymske and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 80 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novy Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozliv, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele and Burlatske.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, near Privilne and Novoselka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Novodanilivka, the invaders carried out 12 assaults on the positions of our defenders.

Last day in the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor tried five times to advance to the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 28 enemy attacks last day. The enemy carried out 343 artillery shellings, five of them from reactive volley fire systems; carried out 20 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs," the statement said.

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks03.04.25, 07:28 • 99921 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
