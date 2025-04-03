More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 216 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo, Toretsk and Lyman directions, inflicting numerous shellings and air strikes.
216 battles took place on the front line last day, more than a third - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Kursk, Toretsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 3, showing a map of hostilities for April 2, writes UNN.
In total, 216 combat engagements were recorded over the past day
Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 85 airstrikes, including 123 KABs. In addition, he carried out almost 6,400 shellings, 107 of them from reactive volley fire systems, and involved 2,377 kamikaze drones for strikes.
"Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, a UAV control point and an artillery system of the enemy," the statement said.
Situation by directions
Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were two combat clashes in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.
In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Torske, Novoegorivka, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka, Novolyubivka and Dibrova.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
Last day in the Kramatorsk direction there were six assault actions of the enemy in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo, Stupochki and Predtechino.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Krymske and Leonidivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 80 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novy Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rozliv, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele and Burlatske.
In the Hulyaypilsky direction, near Privilne and Novoselka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks.
In the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Novodanilivka, the invaders carried out 12 assaults on the positions of our defenders.
Last day in the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor tried five times to advance to the positions of our defenders.
In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk direction, our soldiers repelled 28 enemy attacks last day. The enemy carried out 343 artillery shellings, five of them from reactive volley fire systems; carried out 20 air strikes, dropping 31 KABs," the statement said.
AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks03.04.25, 07:28 • 99921 view