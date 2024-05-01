More than 60 protesters against the "law on foreign agents" detained in Georgia

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported the detention of 63 participants in a rally against the "law on foreign agents" in Tbilisi the day before. Six policemen were injured during the dispersal of the rally near the Georgian parliament building, UNN reports .

Details

I reported to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs that law enforcement officers detained 63 people on charges of disorderly conduct and disobedience to law enforcement officers' demands at the rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

As a result of the violent actions of the protesters, six employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received various serious injuries - the ministry said in a statement.

Another rally against the law on "foreign agents" began near the Georgian parliament on Tuesday evening and lasted until the morning.

According to law enforcement officials, protesters blocked the entrances to the Georgian parliament around 21:00. MPs were reportedly unable to leave the parliament.

The Interior Ministry said that the action on Rustaveli Avenue went beyond the legal framework of peaceful protest and turned violent.

The agency notes that throughout the night, the protesters repeatedly showed aggression towards law enforcement officers, threw various things and objects at the police, artificially blocked Rustaveli Avenue with various structures and damaged the infrastructure of Tbilisi City Hall.

Also, the country's Interior Ministry reported that the head of the opposition party National Movement Levan Khabeishvili was injured when he broke into the police cordon to prevent the actions of law enforcement officers.

Despite attempts by security forces to disperse the rally, most protesters dispersed only around 4:00 local time.

Add

According to the BBC, on Wednesday, May 1, the Georgian parliament plans to consider the "law on foreign agents" in the second reading. Opponents of the law have already announced that they are ready to continue protests.

Addendum

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents."

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the country's Interior Ministry to stop dispersing peaceful protesters in Tbilisi.

At night, protesters began to build barricades .

The head of the Georgian opposition party United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili, said he was brutally beaten by police.