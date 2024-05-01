More than 60 protesters against the "law on foreign agents" detained in Georgia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95710 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110029 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152736 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252631 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30313 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26690 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33675 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26602 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252631 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225407 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95710 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69180 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75688 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114234 views
More than 60 protesters against the "law on foreign agents" detained in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18755 views

More than 60 protesters were detained and 6 police officers were injured during a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported the detention of 63 participants in a rally against the "law on foreign agents" in Tbilisi the day before. Six policemen were injured during the dispersal of the rally near the Georgian parliament building, UNN reports . 

Details 

I reported to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs that law enforcement officers detained 63 people on charges of disorderly conduct and disobedience to law enforcement officers' demands at the rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

As a result of the violent actions of the protesters, six employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received various serious injuries

- the ministry said in a statement. 

Another rally against the law on "foreign agents" began near the Georgian parliament on Tuesday evening and lasted until the morning.

According to law enforcement officials,  protesters blocked the entrances to the Georgian parliament around 21:00.  MPs were reportedly unable to leave the parliament. 

The Interior Ministry said that the action on Rustaveli Avenue went beyond the legal framework of peaceful protest and turned violent. 

The agency notes that throughout the night, the protesters repeatedly showed aggression towards law enforcement officers, threw various things and objects at the police, artificially blocked Rustaveli Avenue with various structures and damaged the infrastructure of Tbilisi City Hall.

Also, the country's Interior Ministry reported that the head of the opposition party  National Movement Levan Khabeishvili was injured when he broke into the police cordon to prevent the actions of law enforcement officers. 

 Despite attempts by security forces to disperse the rally, most protesters dispersed only around 4:00 local time. 

Add

According to the BBC, on Wednesday, May 1, the Georgian parliament plans to consider the "law on foreign agents" in the second reading. Opponents of the law have already announced that they are ready to continue protests.

Addendum

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents." 

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the country's Interior Ministry to stop dispersing peaceful protesters in Tbilisi.

At night, protesters began to build barricades . 

 The head of the Georgian opposition party United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili, said he was brutally beaten by police.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

