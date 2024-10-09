More than 500 settlements are without power supply, restoration of power facilities continues - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39179 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162473 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141675 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179953 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140148 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139909 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139909 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87950 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107625 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109763 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109763 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162473 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179953 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187380 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187380 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139909 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139909 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140148 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137201 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137201 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154157 views
More than 500 settlements are without power supply, restoration of power facilities continues - Ministry of Energy

More than 500 settlements are without power supply, restoration of power facilities continues - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13505 views

527 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technical problems. Power engineers have restored power to 16,268 consumers, the power system is balanced and preparations for winter are underway.

Constant hostile attacks cause damage, while the situation in the power system remains balanced. More than 16,000 consumers have been restored to power.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

As of the morning of October 09, 527 settlements remain partially or completely cut off from power due to hostilities and technical disruptions. Over the past day, power companies restored power to 16,268 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

The power system remains balanced. Active restoration of power facilities continues. Preparation of the power system for the autumn-winter period also continues. 

The problem with the Ukraine-Moldova line has been resolved.

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons, which led to a voltage drop at one of the power facilities. In addition, the substation equipment and household consumers lost power as a result of technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored.

 , the agency reports.

Technological disruptions also reduced the voltage of power facilities in the Central region.

Ukraine simplifies procedures for the development of distributed generation: the Ministry of Energy told about programs to support citizens and businesses08.10.24, 15:27 • 12345 views

Northern region: as a result of technological disruptions, substations, household consumers and industry lost power. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme. 

ZAES

According to official data, the water level in the cooling pond is 14.31 meters. It is stated that this is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

ImportImport

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 2,168 MWh with a capacity of 601 MW.

Recall

In 2024, Russia used more than 1,000 munitions against Ukraine's energy facilities. The loss of energy capacity exceeds 9 GW, which is equivalent to the electricity supply of four EU countries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

