More than 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested in New York, near the Stock Exchange near Wall Street
Kyiv • UNN
206 pro-Palestinian demonstrators are arrested near the New York Stock Exchange. The protesters, mostly Jewish activists, called for an end to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.
Demonstrators called for an end to US support for Israel in the war in Gaza.
He writes UNN with a reference to NBC and ORF.
In New York City, according to police reports, 206 people were arrested in front of the New York Stock Exchange during protests against American aid to Israel.
The demonstrators, mostly activists from groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, chanted slogans such as "Let Gaza Live.
None of the protesters tried to enter the stock exchange, but several dozen tried to cross the barriers set up by law enforcement around the main building.
Recall
China's Defense Minister calls for "negotiations" to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
In London, activists tried to paste over a Picasso painting with a photo from Gaza and were detained.
Activists pour soup on Van Gogh's paintings in London gallery28.09.24, 04:02 • 22229 views