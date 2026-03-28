More battles on the front line in 24 hours, a third of assaults in two directions - General Staff map

181 combat engagements occurred on the front line over the past day, which is one-fifth more than the day before, the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where more than a third of enemy attacks took place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 181 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 59 air strikes, dropping 228 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8269 kamikaze drones and carried out 3567 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 67 with multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Levadne, Pidhavrylivka, Ivanivka of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Tsvitkove, Novoselevka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of the occupiers' personnel.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, five combat engagements took place over the past day, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three aerial bombs, and carried out 89 shellings, five of which involved multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the directions of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Mala Vovcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked eight times in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Podoly, Novoosinove, Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times. They tried to break through our defense in the directions of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 35 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times towards the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Verbove, Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 21 attacks by the occupiers took place towards the settlements of Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the area of Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy lost 1300 soldiers and over 1500 drones in a day - General Staff