On March 27, Russian troops lost 1,300 soldiers and 1,501 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1294470 (+1300) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11812 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24297 (+10)

artillery systems ‒ 38936 (+73)

MLRS ‒ 1707 (+7)

air defense systems ‒ 1337 (0)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 350 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 202112 (+1501)

cruise missiles ‒ 4491 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 85796 (+227)

special equipment ‒ 4105 (+5)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi traveled to the offensive grouping in the South. According to him, up to 470 sq. km have been liberated, with 11,000 losses for Russia.

Zelenskyy: Pressure on Ukraine will not lead to a quick end to the war