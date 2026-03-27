Pressure on Kyiv will not lead to a quick end to the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Le Monde, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, if the United States of America wants the war to end, they need to put more pressure on Russia.

I believe that if the United States truly wants a quick end to this war, it will not be achieved by putting more pressure on Ukraine. It will be achieved by putting more pressure on Russia. - said the head of state.

He emphasized that although the conflict in the Middle East "distracts attention" from Ukraine, this should not lead to its allies forgetting the importance of their support in the conflict that has been ongoing since 2022.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that military aid from Ukraine is not being redirected to the Middle East, but "it is possible."

Ukraine uses long-range strikes to pressure Russia after oil sanctions ease - Zelenskyy