Ukraine uses long-range strikes to pressure Russia after oil sanctions ease - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is using long-range strikes on energy infrastructure to maintain pressure on Russia after international oil sanctions against Moscow were eased following the war with Iran. Zelenskyy stated this to Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Pressure on Russia in the world is decreasing. Therefore, unlike most countries in the world, Ukraine has its own sanctions: its long-range capabilities. - Zelenskyy said.

Following massive Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent days, Zelenskyy added that pressure on Moscow must be maintained: "If Ukraine does not respond to their attacks, Russia will simply continue the war and not even think about pauses."

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and every community must take a serious, absolutely responsible approach to protecting relevant facilities.