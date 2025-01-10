All paper records entered into State Register of Civil Status Acts after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice has completely transferred paper civil status records to the electronic registry State Register of Civil Status Acts, and more than 36,000 records were entered in the first 5 days of the registry's resumption after the Russian cyberattack, the ministry said, UNN reports.

Details

"The process of entering paper-based civil status records into the State Register of Civil Status Acts is complete!" - the Ministry of Justice reported.

The agency noted that was able to cope with this quickly primarily because after the Russian cyberattack on the registers, employees immediately began working to ensure the continuous operation of the system, first by registering paper acts and then promptly transferring them to the restored online registers.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the entire team, more than 36 thousand records were entered in the first 5 days of the registry's reopening (January 4-8)! These include births, marriages, name changes, and other important events in the lives of Ukrainians," the Ministry of Justice said.

Addendum

On January 4, the Ministry of Justice announced the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which was affected by a large-scale Russian cyberattack. It contains data on births, marriages, divorces, name changes, and deaths.