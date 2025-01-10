All paper records entered into State Register of Civil Status Acts after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18463 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123017 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130999 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160470 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104334 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113904 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 75365 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125014 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123495 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70637 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 85121 views
All paper records entered into State Register of Civil Status Acts after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

All paper records entered into State Register of Civil Status Acts after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21892 views

The Ministry of Justice has transferred all paper civil status records to the electronic registry of civil registrars. Over the first 5 days after the registry was reopened, more than 36,000 records were entered.

The Ministry of Justice has completely transferred paper civil status records to the electronic registry State Register of Civil Status Acts, and more than 36,000 records were entered in the first 5 days of the registry's resumption after the Russian cyberattack, the ministry said, UNN reports.

Details

"The process of entering paper-based civil status records into the State Register of Civil Status Acts is complete!" - the Ministry of Justice reported.

The agency noted that was able to cope with this quickly primarily because after the Russian cyberattack on the registers, employees immediately began working to ensure the continuous operation of the system, first by registering paper acts and then promptly transferring them to the restored online registers.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the entire team, more than 36 thousand records were entered in the first 5 days of the registry's reopening (January 4-8)! These include births, marriages, name changes, and other important events in the lives of Ukrainians," the Ministry of Justice said.

Operation of main services on the USR portal restored after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice10.01.25, 11:59 • 25418 views

Addendum 

On January 4, the Ministry of Justice announced the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which was affected by a large-scale Russian cyberattack. It contains data on births, marriages, divorces, name changes, and deaths. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

