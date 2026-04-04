Military units with digital accounting no longer need to keep paper journals - Fedorov

A decision has been made for military units to reduce bureaucracy, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

We are scaling up digital accounting in the army - reducing bureaucracy at all levels. In military units where digital accounting is already in place, there is no longer a need to maintain paper journals, books, and reports. If the information is in the system, duplication on paper is prohibited. Military units will feel the most changes - 56 paper documents have been canceled for them. - Fedorov wrote.

Also, according to him, paperwork is being reduced at all levels. Canceled:

28 documents - support services;

16 - support centers;

12 - warehouses;

15 - units.

"This is a systemic decision where paper accounting disappears at all levels of management," Fedorov noted.

In parallel, according to him, processes are being simplified so that supplies reach units faster:

automated the transfer of property into operation - without paper acts of category change;

accelerated supplies under centralized procurement - property is transferred immediately, without waiting for the signing of the acceptance and transfer act;

made UAV accounting flexible - components can be transferred separately according to the needs of the unit.

"Less bureaucracy - more time for combat missions. Fast and convenient accounting allows for faster decision-making and increases the effectiveness of the army. Important: these changes work where the digital property accounting system has already been deployed," Fedorov emphasized.

Drones, Middle Strike, Deep Strike and beyond - Fedorov announced the implementation of AI solutions in every domain of modern warfare and a system of centers