Mexico's newly elected president declines Zelenskiy's invitation to visit Ukraine

The newly elected president of Mexico declined an invitation from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv after her inauguration. This was reported by Fuser News, UNN wrote.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the main task of her administration will be to resolve domestic issues.

Our responsibility is here. We will go to some international events that we think are important, but we will not travel much. Our responsibility is here - emphasizes the President-elect of Mexico.

She also emphasized that intends to adhere to a policy of non-interference in foreign affairs, and also supports “the peaceful settlement of any conflicts.” Thus, she continued the course of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In addition, Sheinbaum added that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all countries, with the exception of Ecuador, where an attack was made on the embassy in April, which she called a “violation of sovereignty.

Mexico has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum. The celebrations are scheduled for October 1.

In this regard, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the Mexican government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

At the same time, the current President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that he would not be able to arrest Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, in October.