Mexico's newly elected president declines Zelenskiy's invitation to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108360 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112414 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182189 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145395 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147802 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112229 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104843 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73969 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 47845 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 35921 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 64890 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 36273 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145955 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145536 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141108 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157745 views
Mexico's newly elected president declines Zelenskiy's invitation to visit Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14742 views

Claudia Scheinbaum declined Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Kyiv after the inauguration. She emphasized the priority of domestic issues and adherence to the policy of non-interference in foreign affairs.

The newly elected president of Mexico declined an invitation from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv after her inauguration.  This was reported by Fuser News, UNN wrote.

Details

Sheinbaum emphasized that the main task of her administration will be to resolve domestic issues.

Our responsibility is here. We will go to some international events that we think are important, but we will not travel much. Our responsibility is here

- emphasizes the President-elect of Mexico. 

She also emphasized that intends to adhere to a policy of non-interference in foreign affairs, and also supports “the peaceful settlement of any conflicts.” Thus, she continued the course of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In addition, Sheinbaum added that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all countries, with the exception of Ecuador, where an attack was made on the embassy in April, which she called a “violation of sovereignty.

Recall

Mexico has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum. The celebrations are scheduled for October 1. 

In this regard, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the Mexican government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

At the same time, the current President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that he would not be able to arrest Vladimir Putin if he comes to the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, in October.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

