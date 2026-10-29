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Melania Trump announced the documentation of the mission in Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2728 views

Melania Trump said that four Newsmax journalists would work in Oleshky as neutral observers. A humanitarian mission is ongoing in the city.

Melania Trump announced the documentation of the mission in Oleshky

Four American journalists will document the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced this on X on October 29, UNN reports.

Four American journalists from Newsmax will work in Oleshky, cooperating with Russian and Ukrainian officials responsible for humanitarian issues. Acting as neutral observers, they will independently record and document this historic humanitarian mission

- Melania Trump said.

Melania Trump confirmed that Ukraine and Russia have begun demining to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky29.10.26, 00:54 • 3730 views

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, effective from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. In the early hours of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 28, it was reported that route demining had begun in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.  

Julia Shramko

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