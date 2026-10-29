Melania Trump confirmed that Ukraine and Russia have begun demining to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that Ukraine and Russia have begun demining areas to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. According to her, she received the relevant information from Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

Melania Trump said that the demining efforts are intended to create conditions for the safe delivery of humanitarian supplies to the settlement, which is under Russian occupation.

Residents of Oleshky to be evacuated to Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine - FT

At the same time, no details have yet been provided regarding the locations of the work, its scope, or the timeline for completion. The report contains no official confirmation from the Ukrainian side that demining has begun.

Residents of Oleshky to be evacuated via Russia and Belarus

Earlier, a special mechanism for returning residents of occupied Oleshky to territory controlled by Ukraine became known.

According to ASTRA, people wishing to leave the city will first have to reach Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

"Kherson, which was constantly under fire, literally came alive" — Lubinets on the humanitarian operation

From there, they are planned to be transported by military transport aircraft of Russia’s Ministry of Defense to Gomel, Belarus. After that, they will be able to return to Ukraine.

As the publication notes, this evacuation procedure is provided for by the ceasefire agreement. At the same time, the specific conditions for implementing this mechanism and the dates when the transportation will begin have not been specified.

In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined