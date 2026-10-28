"Kherson, which was constantly under fire, literally came alive" — Lubinets on the humanitarian operation

After the ceasefire regime, which has already been in effect for 30 hours, was introduced, Kherson literally came back to life, while the parties are fully complying with the agreements במסגרת the humanitarian mission, which will continue until November 1. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

"The most important thing is for there to be peace." These are the words we hear most often from people in the Kherson region today. While speaking with local residents, my representative Vasyl Donets heard many requests to continue the work aimed at maintaining the ceasefire. For the second day, we have been checking and monitoring compliance with the silence regime. The ceasefire has affected the city itself. Kherson, which had been constantly under shelling, literally came back to life. There are more people on the streets, and city life has become more active. People are calmly going outside, taking walks, and enjoying the autumn sun. What is ordinary everyday life for some is the greatest wish for the residents of the Kherson region today - Lubinets wrote.

He recalled that, as of 12:00, the Ukrainian and Russian sides continued to fully comply with the agreements. The silence regime began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time (04:00 Moscow time) and will last until November 1 at 22:59.

This will allow us to carry out the humanitarian mission that we are conducting jointly with the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Yana Lantratova, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump - Lubinets added.

We remind you

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime from 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the beginning of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site – he will be responsible for coordinating the process.

The silence regime will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged citizens to rely exclusively on official reports regarding the humanitarian operation.