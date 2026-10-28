In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined

In Oleshky, Kherson region, routes are being cleared of mines as part of a humanitarian mission. This is being done to safely deliver aid to civilians and evacuate those who wish to leave. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Lubinets noted that he is in contact with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation. The work is being carried out with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, thanks to whom it was possible to reach agreements and move on to implementation.

According to him, a ceasefire regime has been in effect in the areas since October 27, and the Russians are complying with the agreements.

Mine clearance of the routes is currently under way. This is an important stage for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent departure of civilians who wish to leave the city. As part of the agreements reached by Yana Lantratova and me as the heads of the negotiating groups, we continue to work on implementing the mission. Our common goal is to provide people with assistance and the opportunity to reach a safe territory - he added.

We remind you

Ukraine announced that a ceasefire regime would come into effect at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to rely exclusively on official reports regarding the humanitarian operation.

In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says