In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined

$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 22669 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 33458 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
October 28, 10:28 AM • 29026 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 48558 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
October 28, 07:20 AM • 32118 views
In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says
Exclusive
October 28, 06:45 AM • 48336 views
The medical negligence case is being delayed: should the victims turn to the European Court of Human Rights?Photo
Exclusive
October 28, 06:30 AM • 40115 views
The Achilles’ heel of the Iskanders: why the Defense Forces are attacking rubber plantsPhoto
October 28, 05:58 AM • 22324 views
Trump said there had been significant progress in the negotiations regarding Ukraine and announced a meeting with Zelenskyy and PutinVideo
October 28, 05:48 AM • 18368 views
During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit
October 28, 04:16 AM • 19843 views
Russia plans to export grain through a base in Abkhazia, where it previously wanted to hide ships carrying "Kalibr" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
75%
758mm
Popular news
Ukraine may return to blackout measures due to new Russian drones — FlashOctober 28, 11:56 AM • 11384 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 27527 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's joke01:23 PM • 16927 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties01:32 PM • 19807 views
Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with Russia02:22 PM • 14809 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?06:10 PM • 820 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 22666 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties01:32 PM • 19836 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 27553 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 48552 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mao Zedong
Melania Trump
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideo06:17 PM • 210 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhoto05:51 PM • 758 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 1490 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's joke01:23 PM • 16950 views
Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebritiesOctober 28, 06:33 AM • 38846 views
Actual
Gold
Technology
Financial Times
Nord Stream
Nord Stream 2

In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2318 views

In Oleshky, Kherson region, routes are being demined as part of a humanitarian mission. This will allow aid to be delivered and civilians to be evacuated.

In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined

In Oleshky, Kherson region, routes are being cleared of mines as part of a humanitarian mission. This is being done to safely deliver aid to civilians and evacuate those who wish to leave. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Lubinets noted that he is in contact with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation. The work is being carried out with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, thanks to whom it was possible to reach agreements and move on to implementation.

According to him, a ceasefire regime has been in effect in the areas since October 27, and the Russians are complying with the agreements.

Mine clearance of the routes is currently under way. This is an important stage for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent departure of civilians who wish to leave the city. As part of the agreements reached by Yana Lantratova and me as the heads of the negotiating groups, we continue to work on implementing the mission. Our common goal is to provide people with assistance and the opportunity to reach a safe territory

- he added.

We remind you

Ukraine announced that a ceasefire regime would come into effect at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to rely exclusively on official reports regarding the humanitarian operation.

In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says28.10.26, 09:20 • 32117 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
Melania Trump
War in Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
United States