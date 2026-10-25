Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued yet another threat against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This time, the former Russian president suggested that Donald Trump instruct the U.S. military and the CIA to "deal with" the Ukrainian leader. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In his post, Medvedev complained that Zelenskyy allegedly insults Trump, demands money and weapons from the United States, and refuses to accept proposals for peace talks. The Russian official was also displeased by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

Medvedev also accused Zelenskyy of embezzling American aid and creating a threat of a nuclear conflict between Russia and NATO. He presented no evidence of these accusations in the statement cited.

Medvedev decided to advise Trump on how to act against Zelenskyy

In the opinion of the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, the Ukrainian president allegedly causes greater harm to American interests than Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran combined.

What should Trump do with this "son of a bitch" of his? The answer can be found in American history. He should simply summon the secretary of war and the CIA director and instruct them to correct this unfortunate misunderstanding… The method, place, and means do not matter – Medvedev wrote.

It is noteworthy that a representative of the Russian leadership, whose country launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, is now suggesting that U.S. intelligence agencies target the president of a state defending itself against this aggression.

medvedev once again explained how Ukraine can achieve "peace": surrender its territories and agree to Moscow's demands

This is not Medvedev’s first statement of this kind. Earlier, he had already proposed applying a "Venezuelan scenario" to Ukraine, meaning the forcible removal of the head of state.

Despite the loudness of the new threat, Medvedev has no authority to issue orders to the U.S. military or intelligence agencies. Therefore, for now, his proposal remains yet another public drunken outburst by a Russian official, rather than evidence of any plans by Washington.

The Kremlin is denying Ukraine a ceasefire to hold elections — ISW