$45.0550.44
ukenru
04:41 PM • 592 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 6720 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 9528 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 12093 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 14678 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
11:55 AM • 15368 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
10:55 AM • 17917 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 23456 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
October 25, 08:27 AM • 24559 views
Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP
October 25, 07:31 AM • 20761 views
Trump wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia simultaneously after the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4m/s
74%
753mm
Popular news
Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The GuardianOctober 25, 06:59 AM • 14568 views
In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone attacked a residential building: rescuers are clearing the rubblePhotoVideoOctober 25, 07:50 AM • 6262 views
Support for Ukraine has divided eastern and western Germany: how many Germans support military aidOctober 25, 08:43 AM • 13517 views
Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEKOctober 25, 09:23 AM • 7008 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 11861 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 14684 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 23463 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 58078 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 78011 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 72752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Elon Musk
Aleksandar Vučić
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Vinnytsia
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 588 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 3014 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 35101 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 35996 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 40700 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Starlink

Medvedev called on Trump to "get rid of" Zelenskyy using the CIA and the U.S. military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Trump involve the U.S. military and the CIA against Zelenskyy. He provided no evidence for his accusations.

Medvedev called on Trump to "get rid of" Zelenskyy using the CIA and the U.S. military

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued yet another threat against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This time, the former Russian president suggested that Donald Trump instruct the U.S. military and the CIA to "deal with" the Ukrainian leader. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In his post, Medvedev complained that Zelenskyy allegedly insults Trump, demands money and weapons from the United States, and refuses to accept proposals for peace talks. The Russian official was also displeased by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

Medvedev also accused Zelenskyy of embezzling American aid and creating a threat of a nuclear conflict between Russia and NATO. He presented no evidence of these accusations in the statement cited.

Medvedev decided to advise Trump on how to act against Zelenskyy

In the opinion of the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, the Ukrainian president allegedly causes greater harm to American interests than Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran combined.

What should Trump do with this "son of a bitch" of his? The answer can be found in American history. He should simply summon the secretary of war and the CIA director and instruct them to correct this unfortunate misunderstanding… The method, place, and means do not matter

– Medvedev wrote.

It is noteworthy that a representative of the Russian leadership, whose country launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, is now suggesting that U.S. intelligence agencies target the president of a state defending itself against this aggression.

medvedev once again explained how Ukraine can achieve "peace": surrender its territories and agree to Moscow's demands04.10.26, 05:05 • 12926 views

This is not Medvedev’s first statement of this kind. Earlier, he had already proposed applying a "Venezuelan scenario" to Ukraine, meaning the forcible removal of the head of state.

Despite the loudness of the new threat, Medvedev has no authority to issue orders to the U.S. military or intelligence agencies. Therefore, for now, his proposal remains yet another public drunken outburst by a Russian official, rather than evidence of any plans by Washington.

The Kremlin is denying Ukraine a ceasefire to hold elections — ISW12.10.26, 07:26 • 19866 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Cuba
NATO
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran