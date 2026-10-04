medvedev once again explained how Ukraine can achieve "peace": surrender its territories and agree to Moscow's demands

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev once again outlined Russia’s recipe for “lasting peace” for Ukraine. According to his version, Kyiv must agree to neutral and nuclear-free status, change its domestic policy, and recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian. Medvedev said this in an interview with Iran’s state broadcaster, UNN reports.

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According to Medvedev, these demands are allegedly “well known,” but he decided to list them once again for the Iranian audience. He named Ukraine’s neutral and nuclear-free status as the first condition.

The Kremlin representative named Ukraine’s renunciation of the so-called “nationalist course” as the second demand. Medvedev also repeated Russia’s claims about an alleged “ban on the Russian language” and “everything Russian.”

He also suggested simply handing the territories over to Russia

The third point of Russia’s vision of “peace” was the transfer under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, which Moscow incorporated into its Constitution after the illegal annexation.

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Medvedev said that Moscow was ready to obtain what it wanted through diplomatic means. At the same time, he immediately threatened to continue the war if Ukraine did not agree to Russia’s demands.

If this does not happen, we will do it by military means – Medvedev said.

Thus, the version of “lasting peace” voiced by Medvedev entails Ukraine fulfilling the key demands of the state that launched the full-scale invasion, including giving up part of its territory.

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