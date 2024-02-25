$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mayor of London proposes to confiscate $1.4 billion worth of Russian businessmen's property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128048 views

The Mayor of London proposes to confiscate $1.4 billion worth of Russian oligarchs' London real estate to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Mayor of London proposes to confiscate $1.4 billion worth of Russian businessmen's property

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed to confiscate the property of Russian businessmen who have been subject to British sanctions. This is reported by LBC radio station with reference to Khan's letter to the Minister of Regional Development and Housing Michael Gove, UNN reports .

Details

The total value of the Russian businessmen's property is 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the letter says. The mayor of London proposes to sell it and use the money to build 4,000 homes for low-income citizens, including Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

I am concerned that financial trusts can still be used to disguise property ownership... Ministers must urgently take action to confiscate property bought by Putin's associates so that we can use the proceeds to benefit those in need

Sadiq Khan wrote in a letter.

In a message to Michael Gove, the London mayor clarified that after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, he called on the government to confiscate the assets of Russian businessmen and create a register of foreign real estate owners in the city. He added that the current measures are not enough to avoid tax evasion and asset hiding.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Sadiq Khan allowed the transfer of old cars to Ukraine that are subject to disposal.

Mayor of London refuses to hand over cars to Kyiv that the British scrapped16.12.23, 23:20 • 110918 views

WarNews of the World
Great Britain
Ukraine
London
