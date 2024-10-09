Mayor: Explosions occurred in Odesa again

There were explosions in Odesa again. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city again! Stay in safe places," Trukhanov said.

The Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile use. Air alert was declared in a number of regions.

Today after 19:00 explosions were heard in Odesa