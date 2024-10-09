Mayor: Explosions occurred in Odesa again
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been heard again in Odesa, as reported by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks, and air alert was declared in several regions.
There were explosions in Odesa again. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in the city again! Stay in safe places," Trukhanov said.
The Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile use. Air alert was declared in a number of regions.
