Massive wave of bomb threats: police have already checked more than half, none confirmed

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have processed more than half of the anonymous bomb threats, none of which have been confirmed, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

As of 6:00 p.m., police had processed 56% of anonymous bomb threats. In none of the processed calls was the bomb threat information confirmed. - the message says.

According to law enforcement officers, inspections and checks are ongoing, with all security algorithms being followed.

Recall

Today, a large-scale wave of anonymous bomb threats swept across Ukraine, with a total of 1216 reports so far.

Law enforcement officers, as reported by the National Police, are taking measures to identify those involved in spreading false reports.

"It is possible that this is another IPSO from the enemy," the National Police emphasized.

"We ask citizens to remain calm, use information only from official sources, and comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers," the National Police added.