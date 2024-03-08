$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16049 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50864 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40317 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205902 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175200 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220627 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249144 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154944 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371599 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Maritime corridor for humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza could start working on Sunday - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22085 views

The maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for the transportation of humanitarian aid is expected to open on Sunday, March 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Maritime corridor for humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza could start working on Sunday - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen hopes to open a corridor on Sunday, March 10, which will allow the transportation of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip.  This was reported by UNN with reference to Arab News.

"We are very close to opening this corridor, hopefully this Sunday," von der Leyen said during a visit to the port of Larnaca in the south of the island, about 380 kilometers from Gaza. 

According to her, the first pilot operation will be launched on Friday. 

The European Commission also issued a joint statement with Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom, in which it "approved the activation" of the maritime aid corridor to Gaza.

"Delivering humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by sea will be challenging, and our countries will continue to evaluate and adjust their efforts to ensure that aid is delivered as efficiently as possible," the statement said.

Ursula von der Leyen's statement came a day after US President Joe Biden's address to Congress, during which he ordered the US military to build a temporary port in Gaza to bring more humanitarian aid to the enclave. 

Senior U.S. officials noted that the initiative announced by Biden is based on a maritime aid corridor proposed by Cyprus, the EU member state closest to the Gaza Strip.

Israel approves U.S. plan to create a "temporary dock" for humanitarian aid in Gaza to fight hunger07.03.24, 21:37 • 51075 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

