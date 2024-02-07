ukenru
Malysh's year in office: explosions on the Crimean bridge, Sea baby and Kolomoisky behind bars

Malysh's year in office: explosions on the Crimean bridge, Sea baby and Kolomoisky behind bars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25943 views

During the first year under Vasyl Malyuk's leadership, the SBU conducted successful operations, including twice blowing up the Crimean Bridge, sinking 8 Russian ships, and eliminating war criminals such as Ilya Kiva and Vladlen Tatarsky.

During the year of its work, the SBU conducted a number of successful operations, including twice blowing up the Crimean bridge, hitting 8 Russian ships, and eliminating dozens of war criminals, such as Ilya Kiva and Vladlen Tatarsky, UNN reports

Details

Today, Vasyl Malyuk became the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, appointed by the Verkhovna Rada on February 7, 2023. 

Over 12 months, the SBU conducted the following successful operations: 

  • twice blew up the Crimean bridge;
  •  the unique SBU maritime drones "Sea baby" and "Mamai" shot down 8 Russian ships. This helped to lift the Russian naval blockade and change the balance of power in the Black Sea;
  • SBU fighters blew up a number of military facilities, airfields, an A-50 radar detection aircraft, Triumph air defense systems and oil refineries. As a result of the attacks, exports of oil products from Russia have already fallen by 30%;
  •  SBU fighters are fighting in the hottest spots of the war: they destroyed enemy armored vehicles worth over $1 billion. During the "Year of the Kid", the SBU utilized 556 tanks;
  • Kiva , Tatarsky and others received tickets to Kobzon's concert;: SBU eliminates dozens of war criminals;
  • SBU exposes 47 Russian agent networks, and Moscow church no longer feels free in Ukraine;
  •  Kolomoisky was imprisoned. MPs Dubinsky, Shufrych, and Ponomaryov are also awaiting sentencing in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

