Parliament voted to summon Malyuk over the situation with Bigus: he is expected in the hall

The Verkhovna Rada voted to summon the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk for a report after it became known that the special service had been spying on Bihus.info journalists. This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada has just voted to summon the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, to report," wrote MP Honcharenko.

MP Zheleznyak said that Malyuk would be summoned after it became known that the special service had been spying on Bihus.info journalists.

He added that the decision was supported by 159 MPs, attaching a photo of the vote by faction.

Recall

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel posted a video showing members of the Bihus.Info team allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, reacted to the video, saying that the cameramen were not journalists, but cameramen, and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes.

Subsequently, the SBU began to establish the circumstances of the illegal wiretapping and video recording and searched the complex where the Bihus.Info team members were being monitored, seizing hard drives and video recordings.

Yesterday, BIHUS Info journalists showed the faces of those who followed their employees in a country complex. The investigators are convinced that they were being followed by SBU officers who should have been dealing with the protection of our statehood, not searching for compromising information about independent media.

The SBU denied targeting journalists and claimed that was investigating the case of drug dealers linked to BIHUS Info employees.