Lysogor on the situation in Luhansk region: the number of attacks has increased over the past three weeks

The enemy actively moves forces and increases the number of attacks. 46 people remain in settlements on the contact line, and evacuation is complicated due to shelling of logistics routes. In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians demonstrate demonstrative repairs, forcibly take away apartments, and give Ukrainians "chalk"instead of medicines.

This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, reports UNN.

Over the past three weeks, the number of attacks has increased. The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of the positions of our defenders and settlements that are located in the collision zone. Therefore, the military knows whether the number of the enemy has increased, but we also observe that the enemy is moving and some new organisms are appearing that participate in combat operations with our guys Lysogor said.

He said that now in the settlements of Makeyevka, Andreevka, Nevsky and others, there are 46 people, last week four were evacuated.

People still remain there, constant work is being carried out and humanitarian aid is being provided. Now it is more difficult to do this, because the enemy hits directly on logistics routes he adds.

According to him, nothing much changes in the occupied part of Luhansk region, there are demonstration performances about some repairs, where some light cosmetic repairs are passed off as capital. Also, Russians forcibly take apartments from Ukrainians who "did not show up on demand.

Recently, we received information that a family with 4 children could not receive insulin drugs, only through a court decision of some executive executive body, but still not in the amount required - says Lysogor.

He added that people complain because Russians do not give out medicines, but "chalk".

