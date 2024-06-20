Lysogor on the situation in Luhansk region: the number of attacks has increased over the past three weeks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13188 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 131526 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 132762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 146937 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204042 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241976 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149591 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370416 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182851 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149883 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 131312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 113955 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 132610 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 126794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 146788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10075 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11455 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15669 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16990 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27151 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Lysogor on the situation in Luhansk region: the number of attacks has increased over the past three weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24237 views

Over the past three weeks, the number of enemy attacks has increased in the Luhansk region, due to the active movement of forces and increased shelling of Ukrainian positions and settlements along the contact line, while evacuation efforts are complicated by shelling of supply routes.

Lysogor on the situation in Luhansk region: the number of attacks has increased over the past three weeks

The enemy actively moves forces and increases the number of attacks. 46 people remain in settlements on the contact line, and evacuation is complicated due to shelling of logistics routes. In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians demonstrate demonstrative repairs, forcibly take away apartments, and give Ukrainians "chalk"instead of medicines.

This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, reports UNN.

Over the past three weeks, the number of attacks has increased. The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of the positions of our defenders and settlements that are located in the collision zone. Therefore, the military knows whether the number of the enemy has increased, but we also observe that the enemy is moving and some new organisms are appearing that participate in combat operations with our guys

Lysogor said.

He said that now in the settlements of Makeyevka, Andreevka, Nevsky and others, there are 46 people, last week four were evacuated.

People still remain there, constant work is being carried out and humanitarian aid is being provided. Now it is more difficult to do this, because the enemy hits directly on logistics routes

he adds.

According to him, nothing much changes in the occupied part of Luhansk region, there are demonstration performances about some repairs, where some light cosmetic repairs are passed off as capital. Also, Russians forcibly take apartments from Ukrainians who "did not show up on demand.

Recently, we received information that a family with 4 children could not receive insulin drugs, only through a court decision of some executive executive body, but still not in the amount required

- says Lysogor.

He added that people complain because Russians do not give out medicines, but "chalk".

recall

the losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 530,920 people, 7,987 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91