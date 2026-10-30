Lubinets called for applying the experience of the evacuation from Oleshky

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets believes it is necessary to apply the experience of evacuating people from Oleshky in the Kherson region in other similar situations. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

We hope that there will be more such humanitarian missions under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and it is indeed important that this be done regularly, so that there is more quiet on the front and more de-escalatory steps - his post reads.

According to Lubinets, the experience of Oleshky and joint work with Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova showed that such agreements make it possible to provide real assistance to people.

Context

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city’s residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun, the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

To remind you

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky evacuated as part of the humanitarian mission, set off for Anapa.